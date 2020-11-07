Veteran actor Hema Malini has shared a throwback picture clad as a Goddess. Sharing the post, she revealed that she has been looking for the particular picture since many years. She said that it was a photoshoot specially done for a Tamil magazine, just before her Bollywood debut with Raj Kapoor in the film Sapnon Ka Saudagar. She further shared that she was only 14 or 15-years-old back then. She further says that she wanted to add the photo to her biography ‘Beyond The Dreamgirl’ written by Kamal Mukherjee. Also Read - Anushka Sharma’s Wish For Virat Kohli On His Birthday Is Too Cute To Handle, Priyanka Chopra, Mouni Roy Drop Comments

She captioned it, “I have been searching for this particular image of mine for many years. This was a photoshoot specially done for a Tamil magazine (don’t exactly remember the name) but I remember that it was shot in AVM Studios way before my Hindi debut with Raj Kapoor saab in Sapnon Ka Saudagar. I must have been 14 or 15 years old then. I wanted to add this photograph in my biography Beyond The Dreamgirl when author Ram Kamal Mukherjee was writing it. But sadly we couldn’t find the image then. I am glad that finally, I found this, and now I am sharing with you all. (sic)” Also Read - Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Opens Up About Her Parents Divorce, Says 'We Are Not Broken Family'

Check Out The Post Here:



Earlier, speaking to SpotboyE, Hema Malini said, ““I don’t think I want to change anything. I didn’t get enough time to spend with Dharam ji since marriage. But that’s okay. Whatever time we have together is precious. And I make it a point not to crib. Yeh kyon nahin kiya, woh kyon nahin kiya (Why did you not do this or that)…Why are you late?… I don’t squander my time with my loved ones complaining.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirch, starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.