Hema Malini speaks for Afghanistan: Veteran actor Hema Malini reminisced her days in Afghanistan as the country faces one of the most tragic phases in history with the Taliban taking over them. The actor took to social media to share how she shot her 1974 movie Dharmatma in Kabul with Feroz Khan and the situation there was very welcoming. The actor-turned-politician then spoke to a leading daily and explained how she is praying for the people of Afghanistan.

Hema told ETimes, "It is so sad to see what is happening and see people trying to escape from the country. That mad rush at the airport is very scary." She said that when she had gone to Afghanistan, she was treated with the best of hospitality. "The Kabul I knew was so beautiful and my experience there was very nice. We had landed at Kabul Airport, which was at the time as small as the Mumbai airport, and we stayed at a hotel nearby. But eventually, we travelled to locations like Bamiyan and Band-e-Amir for our shooting and while returning back we would see these men with these long kurtas and beards, who looked like Talibanis. At that time Russians were also a force in Afghanistan," she explained.

What is happening to a happy, once peaceful nation, Afghanistan, is truly sad. My great memories of Afghanistan date back to ‘Dharmatma’- I play a gypsy girl & my portion was shot entirely there. Had a great time as my parents were with me and Feroz Khan took good care of us pic.twitter.com/2jrsZJpvQd — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 17, 2021

Now that the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, people fear an expected upheaval of their democratic rights. Women, especially, fear divisiveness and there’s a constant threat of their rights to freedom being taken away. Wishing for the safety of the country and its people, Hema Malini said, “I don’t know what the Talibanis are going to do to the place. I don’t know what will happen to the people of this country. Other nations should help them immediately and I know our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modiji will definitely reach out to them.”