Bollywood’s Dream Girl, Hema Malini, recently reacted to the lawsuit filed by various Bollywood people and production houses against two news channels who allegedly defamed the industry and attacked it by calling the industry people ‘scums’ and ‘druggies’. The veteran actor talked to the entertainment portal Spotboye and supported the collective stand of the industry against the news channels. She said that she has spent so many years in the industry and never for once she encountered any misbehaviour the kind of which is reported in the media. Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray's Indirect Attack on Yogi Adityanath: Move to Shift Film Industry Will Not be Tolerated

Hema, who’s considered one of the most respected names in the film industry, added that the industry has its problems and not everything is as glamorous and happy as it looks, but it is not filled with ‘druggies’ and ‘everything evil.’ Also Read - Faraaz Khan Continues to Remain Critical, Family Expressed Gratitude Towards Salman Khan for Paying Medical Bills

The BJP leader was quoted saying, “The insults were getting to be too much. I am not saying we are all doodh ka dhula hua (unblemished). But to label us all as druggies and evil, was shameful and intolerable. I’ve been a part of Bollywood for forty years. I’ve never misbehaved nor has anyone misbehaved with me.” Also Read - Fake TRP Scam: BARC Temporarily Halts Weekly Ratings of News Channels to Improve on 'Statistical Robustness'

In what is being counted as the industry’s first big move in unison against the meaningless criticism, as many as 34 Bollywood production houses and four film bodies moved the Delhi High Court to seek a ban on ‘defamatory, irresponsible and derogatory remarks’ against the industry by two news channels.

The names that have come forward in taking legal action against the news channels include those who are considered the most prominent and the influential ones – Aamir Khan Productions, Dharma Productions, Salman Khan Films, Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Zoya Akhtar’s Tiger Baby Digital, Ajay Devgn Films, Rohit Shetty Pictures, Roy Kapur Films, Yash Raj Films, and Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures among others.

The lawsuit has been filed against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, journalist Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar, and group editor Navika Kumar.