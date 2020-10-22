Actor Sanjay Dutt happily announced that he is cancer-free now and mentioned that he was grateful for his fans who prayed for his well-being day and night. Now, a report in Spotboye revealed how his wife Maanayata reacted to the good news after living in dismay and struggle for weeks in a row. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Returns Home With Sister Priya Dutt From Hospital After Beating Lung Cancer | See Pics

The report quoted a source close to the Dutt family saying she has been praying and crying all this while. “Maanayata has been crying, praying, praying, crying. She has been with him through thick and thin, through incarceration and illness. She’s the best thing to have happened to Baba. I don’t know what he would have done without her. When Baba married her—this was his third marriage—we were all skeptical. But she has proven herself to be a completely devoted wife and mother,” said the source. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Emerges Victorious In His Battle With Lung Cancer, Says 'I am Eternally Grateful'

On Wednesday, the actor returned to his house in Mumbai with sister Priya Dutt and greeted the media who was stationed outside his house. After facing a long jail term and the worst of health conditions, Dutt has become even closer to his family and doesn’t want to trade his family time with anything else in the world. The report mentioned how the actor has been staying close to his kids and wife. “This brush with mortality has made Baba more domesticated than before. He wants to spend every waking minute with his twins and wife. He will go out to work when he must. Otherwise, Baba’s days of partying and drinking are over,” the source quoted.

Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer a few weeks back after which he went to Dubai for some time and later got his treatment done at the Kokilaben Hospital where he reportedly underwent chemotherapies.