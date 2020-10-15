The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at filmmaker Dinesh Vijan‘s office premises on Wednesday in its money-laundering probe related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. It was a surprise search by the agency after no information regarding any doubt over Vijan for any financial discrepancies. A report published in Mumbai Mirror now revealed that the search was conducted to find out more about some monetary transactions between SSR and Vijan who worked together in the 2017 movie Raabta that also featured Kriti Sanon in the lead. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta is Back on Social Media, Says 'There Were Multiple Log in So Deactivated My Accounts'

The producer was questioned by the ED in the past too, however, nothing concrete could come out of the entire probe. The agency had questioned Vijan to seek information on payments to Sushant and the contracts between them but there's no clarity on what they found suspicious.

Neither Vijan nor the ED has come out to speak about these sudden search operations yet.

The federal probing agency had registered a money-laundering case in the SSR death case on July 31 based on the FIR registered by the Patna police on July 25 after Sushant’s father KK Singh accused Rhea Chakraborty, and six others of abetting his son’s suicide. The late actor’s family had accused them of controlling his son’s life and using finances to their own advantage.

The probe is still on. Apart from the ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also investigating the case.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14. The actor’s body was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his room and the Mumbai Police had called it a case of suicide during their preliminary investigation.