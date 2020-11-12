Singer Neha Kakkar is currently honeymooning with Rohanpreet Singh in Dubai after a lavish October wedding in Delhi. While her fans are extremely happy as she embarks on a new life, they are also trolling her ex-partner Himansh Kohli who now spoke about how he’s suffering every day because of his past. Kohli, who is known for his role in Divya Khosla’s Yaariyan, recently posted a fake video that showed him apologising to Neha post their breakup. He now spoke to entertainment portal Spotboye and said that he has been trolled mercilessly ever since Neha got married for the only reason that he once dated the singer. Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh Love Story: Anita Dongre Reveals All About #NehuPreet's First Meeting And Proposal

Himansh said, "I don't feel scared for myself, but for my parents, because I don't want their name to be tarnished, especially due to a controversy that I have no role in. It took some time for my parents to worry less about all the messages sent to them. People didn't even think once before abusing them through DMs and comments questioning their integrity."

The actor had a very public breakup with Neha after which the latter even broke down during many events and on the reality show Indian Idol that she used to judge. Earlier this year, Himansh even went on to allege that the popular singer was trying to use their relationship as a PR tactic. Neha denied the claim and hinted that Himansh and his family had misbehaved with her when they were in a relationship.

Nothing of this matters now as Neha and Rohanpreet are happily married and seem head over heels in love with each other. Himansh, too, mentioned the same and said, “I really want to request everyone who comments, ‘Bhai Nehu ki shaadi ho gayi’ ki mujhe pata hai (I know that Nehu has got married to Rohanpreet). I’m happy for the newlywed couple and I’m happy for myself. I am sick of the baseless trolling. And if people are really interested to only make fun of me, at least talk about relevant and recent things.”