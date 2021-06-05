Mumbai: Do you remember Himesh Reshammiya’s popular album Aap Ka Sarroor? The solo album has sold the highest number of copies in the history of Indian music. Well, here is good news for all Himesh’s fans and he is now all set to come back with Sarroor 2021. Announcing the same, he took to social media to share the teaser of the album from ‘Himesh Reshammiya Melodies’. Well, the teaser will definitely take you back to his old songs such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Sanam Teri Kasam, Tere Naam, Aap Kaa Surroor, Aksar, and more. Sharing the teaser, he wrote, “Surroor 2021 the album teaser motion poster. (sic)” Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Manoj Muntashir Slams Amit Kumar For 'Taking Money And Then Criticising The Show'

Fans are really happy with the announcement and can’t wait for its release.

Finally in 2021 something gonna happen that make me happy.. Himesh Reshammiya is gonna comeback with his new song #Surroor2021 pic.twitter.com/VpU47yB6CI — Lucifer (@Ayush___14) June 5, 2021

Those were the days

Vintage Himesh Reshammiya & ETC pic.twitter.com/LKcVDHuKg7 — AKASH (@Akkis_Master) June 5, 2021

Himesh is back to hit the ground

Himesh Reshammiya #Surroor2021 pic.twitter.com/FU75yu1mhj — ƒłαωłєss gıɾł ❤️࿐ (@kawaii_mariie) June 5, 2021

Himesh Reshammiya is coming back

Super excited for the most amazing song beautiful sen#Surroor2021 pic.twitter.com/0sMICAVOP5 — ☆༺ ༻☆ (@Aksha_khan0) June 5, 2021

Wow guys I am so excited

I can’t to tell you. Himesh Reshammiya #Surroor2021 pic.twitter.com/xyZHqwBlVg — Muskan (@MuskaanIam) June 5, 2021

omg 3rd Studio Album of Himesh Reshammiya is Coming Soon

Finally Something good happened in 2021

Title is enough for excitement

can’t wait now..#Surroor2021 #HimeshReshammiya @HimeshRfanclub @TeamHimesh @HimeshOnline pic.twitter.com/L7iuqFMQXW — M D (@urs_MD) June 5, 2021

Can feel the beats with just the poster only Himesh reshammiya is coming soon with a new album soon

It’s titled #Surroor2021 pic.twitter.com/TFf9pTFtBT — Rafaz ミ◦°˚° (@RafazTweets) June 5, 2021



Earlier, he has teased fans with the poster of the album which featured a black cap with initials ‘HR’ studded on it. He captioned it, “Surroor 2021 the album teaser poster, lots of love.”

For those who don’t know, Himesh Reshammiya’s Aap Ka Sarroor released in 2006 with a total of 18 tracks. The songs from the album were very much loved and soon became chart-toppers. The songs became a craze and Himesh also gained much fame from his album. The album sold about 55 million copies in India and created the highest-selling album record in the world to date.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Himesh is currently judging Indian Idol 12.