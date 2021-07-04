Mumbai: Actor Hina Khan has reacted to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce. Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a post of Aamir and Kiran’s divorce and called it ‘nothing but graceful’. She wrote, “Buttt respect To be the best one must learn how to handle the worst… #NothingButGraceful. Wishing you both all the best…” In the follow-up post, she wrote, “Maturity starts when the drama ends.. Thinkkkk. Period.” Another post of hers read, “An innocent child’s shoulders were not built to bear the weight of their parent’s wrong decisions and choices.. Let’s be grateful for the sake of our children.. Now or in further.. Plzzzzzz.” Also Read - Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Release Video Message A Day After Announcing Separation: 'We Are Happy, Still One Family'

On Saturday, Aamir and Kiran announced the end of their 15 years of marriage through a joint statement. The statement stated that they split up some time ago and added that they will co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan, and will continue with their professional partnership on Paani Foundation. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce: ‘Aamir Ji Aap Mere Baare Mein Kya Sochte Hai’

Aamir and Kiran on Sunday shared a video message with fans and talked about their changed relationship. The actor said, “Toh aap logon ko dukh bhi hua hoga, achcha nahi laga hoga, shock laga hoga. Hum bas itna aapko kehna chahte hai ki hum log dono bohot khush hai aur hum ek hi parivaar hai (You all must be saddened and shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family).” Also Read - Amin Hajee On Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's Divorce: 'It Was Heartbreaking, I And My Wife Mulled Over The News'

Aamir and Kiran, who had been an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan, got married in 2005. The two welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in 2011 through surrogacy.