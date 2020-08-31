After Taapsee Pannu, Lakshmi Manchu, and other celebs in the film industry who have been demanding a free trial against Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, actor Hina Khan also voiced the same opinion. In her latest interview with Hindustan Times, she talked about the case, the CBI investigation, and how Rhea has been subjected to an unfair media trial which is taxing to both her and her family. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Supports Rhea Chakraborty After Lakshmi Manchu Writes a Note Demanding 'Justice For Rhea' Against Witch-Hunting in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Hina said that we should let the agencies complete their probes in the matter before painting someone a criminal as it can damage someone's life forever. "At least, let the CBI investigate and come to a conclusion. You may damage her career forever with accusations. She might not be able to face anyone," she said.

Hina, who rose to fame after playing the role of Akshara Maheshwari in TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, added that the news channels have got no other prominent issues to cover than the SSR case and it is not justified. The actor said that now is the time to have a ‘balanced opinion.’

“We are all fighting for the right cause- Justice for Sushant- but it doesn’t have to be this way. Since the last few weeks, all that every channel talks about is the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation. I am not saying don’t talk about it but have a balanced view,” she explained.

Citing that the country has got a lot to deal with currently including rising COVID-19 cases, floods in various states, and cases of domestic violence and rape, the news channels should put their focus away from the SSR case.

Hina, who is one of the most loved faces on Indian television, also talked about the vicious trolling on social media that most film celebrities go through. She said that people don’t realise how their one tweet can lead a mob of trolls on Twitter to destroy someone’s peace completely. Hina said she has had her share of the online harassment during her stay in the Bigg Boss house.

On how the SSR case has got people on social media target star-kids for prevalent nepotism and favouritism in the industry, Hina said that one shall be careful before saying or writing anything especially in the times of a pandemic when people are ‘fragile and sensitive.’

