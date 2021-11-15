Prithviraj Teaser Out: The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj have released the teaser of the anticipated film. The one-minute 22-second video that was released on Monday shows the valour of the famous warrior, and also gives a glimpse of Manushi Chhillar, who plays the role of princess Sanyogita in the movie. Actors Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt play other important roles in the movie and look absolutely impressive in their respective characters. At least the teaser promises everything grand and magnificent unfolding on screen.Also Read - Sooryavanshi Earns Whopping Rs 274.65 Crore! Akshay-Katrina Starrer to Premiere on Netflix | Check Earnings in Details

Sharing the teaser on social media, Akshay wrote, “A heroic story about pride and valour. Proud to play Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan. Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st January’22.

@ManushiChhillar @duttsanjay @SonuSood #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf (sic)."

Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, as described in medieval literature, most elaborately in an epic titled ‘Prithviraj Rao’ by poet Chand Bardai, was a legendary warrior who married to Sanyogita after managing to defeat her father in a big war. The Prithviraj-Sanyogita love story is considered one of the most fascinating stories from the legends. Akshay’s fans have been excited about the film ever since he announced the same back in 2019.

This is also Manushi’s big Bollywood debut after she won the title of Miss Universe in 2017. The two also feature on the official poster of the movie that was also released on Monday. The film is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Earlier, when talking about the film, he had told news agency ANI, “Prithviraj is also based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called Prithviraj Raso by the great poet Chand Bardai. Apart from a couple of versions of Raso, there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life, and times. In addition to these, there are commentaries on Raso.”

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Prithviraj!