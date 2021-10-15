New Delhi: This is the day fans were waiting for! Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh is finally here. It is one of the much-awaited movies of the year and marks Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill’s film debut. It also stars Sonam Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie revolves around a couple, played by Shehnaaz and Diljit, who refuse to take responsibility for their unplanned child. Following this, Shehnaaz’s character plans to leave Diljit. What follows is drama, entertainment, fun and laughter.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Says ‘I'd Now Tell Myself Honsla Rakh’ After Sidharth Shukla’s Death | Watch Heartbreaking Video

There are long queues outside theatres and people are super excited to watch this movie. Several theatres across the country are houseful. Diljit Dosanjh perhaps has chosen the best day to release his film as it's a public holiday (Dussehra). People have eagerly waited to watch the Shehnaaz Gill film. Among the people who grabbed the first day, first show ticket of Honsla Rakh was Kritika Vaid of India.com. She was at the theatre to give us LIVE tweet review of the film. She tells us that Diljit Dosanjh is on a spree and his comic timing is so perfect. On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill is winning hearts and will make her fans fall in love with her again. Their chemistry is winning hearts and making the audience laugh out loud. Check here the LIVE Twitter review here.