New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming movie Honsla Rakh has become one of the most-awaited movies of the year. While the movie is slated to release on October 15, Diljit took to social media and dropped a new dialogue promo. In this promo, Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh can be seen filing for divorce where Shehnaaz complaints that Diljit didn't let her live her dreams.

"Mere dreams si, mera career si, mere studies si, inne kuch ni karan ditta mainu (He did not let me live my dreams, fulfill my career and complete my studies)," Shehnaaz said. When asked what her dream was, Shehnaaz said, "Mera dream si ke main NASA wich astronaut banu (I wanted to be an astronaut in NASA)." While her reply gives a dose of laughter to everyone, Diljit added, "Isda dream poore universe de liye khatra hai (Her dream is a danger for the entire universe)."

Sharing the promo, Diljit Dosanjh wrote, "Honsla RAKHO.. @nasa Waleyo.. 😁 #HonslaRakh This DUSSEHRA."

On Sunday, Diljit Dosanjh shared the new poster of the movie, in which he can be seen putting a mask of Shehnaaz on his face as he feeds the crying baby.

Meanwhile, a month after Sidharth Shukla’s death, Shehnaaz Gill has started to join promotion events for Honsla Rakh. She returned to work on October 7. Earlier, Diljit Thind, the producer of Honsla Rakh, spoke about Shehnaaz’s return on the sets and had informed Bombay Times, “She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa.”