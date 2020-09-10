Actor Kangana Ranaut‘s production office was demolished by the BMC after a stop-work notice to her 14 violations. The civic body carried out the demolition process while the owner was still on her flight from Himachal Pradesh to Mumbai on Wednesday. This happened following the entire Shiv Sena vs Kangana row that emerged when the actor compared Mumbai to PoK, and the Centre granted Y+ security to her on her way back to the city. Also Read - After 'Safety Violation' by Media on Flight With Kangana Onboard, DGCA Seeks Report From IndiGo Airlines

Kangana's Manikarnika Productions was situated on the Nargis Dutt Road at Pali Hill. The BMC team began the demolition at 11 am and ruined the property within two hours. Kangana's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, filed a petition in the morning requesting the court to have an urgent hearing at 11:30 am. The court took the notice of the petition and scheduled the hearing for 12:30 pm.

As per a report published in Mumbai Mirror, when the court hearing began, it was found out that the BMC had filed a caveat requesting the court that it should not give any relief to Kangana without hearing their side of the case. The caveat was filed on Tuesday, a day before. Further, the BMC lawyer who appeared in the court said she had no clue about the case and didn't have any idea about the notice sent to the actor a day before. When the court asked the lawyer to call up the BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal and ask him to stop the demolition right then, the lawyer said she can't give 'clear assurance' if her message has reached Chahal or not. When a court associate tried to call him up, his phone was switched off. Within ten minutes of that, the BMC lawyer told the court she has passed on the message of stopping the demolition.

Finally, the division bench of Justice SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla that heard the actor’s plea against the BMC observed that the civic body deliberately delayed the hearing so that it could demolish the property.

In its defence, the BMC denied being under the influence of Shiv Sena or any other political party while making the demolition. It said that the BMC has done everything by the ‘book’ that the department has to look into illegal constructions in the city. It also said that they have not demolished the entire property but just the ‘extended walls, partitions and toilet slabs’.