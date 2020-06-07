Actor Kangana Ranaut has once again slammed Bollywood celebrities for their ‘hypocrisy’. In the world where Indians are known for their brown skin, celebrities endorse fairness products that indicate a standard of beauty set by the skin complexion of a person. Highlighting the issue that persists in the industry, Kangana lashed out at the celebrities for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement but on the other hand, endorsing fairness products in India. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig at Bollywood Celebs For Supporting Black Lives Matter, Says 'Sadhu Lynching Not Fancy Enough For Them'

Speaking to BBC, The Queen actor emphasised the fact that celebrities have been endorsing all kinds of fairness products and now they shameless take a stand and say Black Lives Matter. Pointing out how industries shies away from casting darker actors for characters ‘that are supposed to be fair-skinned’, she questions why no one is questioning them about million-dollar deals that they have been doing with all kinds of fairness products. Saying that racism is deep-rooted, she said that these celebrities have commercialised such events and that is the lowest humanity can hit. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut: I Want to be One of The Richest People in India by The Age of 50

She was quoted as saying, “The Indian celebrities they’ve been endorsing all kinds of fairness products and today shamelessly they stand and say black lives matter, I mean how dare they? Our industry even shies away from casting darker actors for characters that are supposed to be fair-skinned. Why is no one asking them about these million-dollar deals that they’ve been doing with all kinds of fairness products and how come suddenly all black lives matter because racism is deep-rooted and when you have commercialised such events that is the lowest humanity can hit.”

Actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, and Sonam Kapoor voiced their support for the movement and have also been called out on social media for promoting skin lighting products.

Kangana, who has denied to endorse fairness products in the past, once said, “My sister (Rangoli Chandel) is dusky, yet beautiful. If I go ahead and be part of this campaign, then, in a way, I would be insulting her. If I can’t do that to my sister, then how can I do it to the entire nation?”

Earlier, speaking to Pinkvilla on the same issue, Manikarnika actor said, “The Sadhu lynching happened a couple of weeks ago; still no one said a word. It happened in Maharashtra where most of these celebrities reside…Bollywood anyway is a derived name from Hollywood. It is a shame they [Bollywood celebrities] continue to live in a bubble and never fail to jump on the bandwagon, which can give them two minutes of fame, but ‘white people’ must drive the bandwagon. Perhaps, it is because of their pre-independence colonial slavery genes.”