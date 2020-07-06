For the first time since June 14, the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput appear at ease. The trailer of the late actor’s last film Dil Bechara has hit online and it has kind of helped people settle in, accept the reality and make peace with the fact that their favourite star might not be here anymore but wherever he is, he is smiling down on them and loving the fact that he could entertain them for the one last time with such a beautiful film. Also Read - Goosebumps And Tears! Netizens Are Teary-Eyed After Watching Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara Trailer

The trailer of Dil Bechara, also featuring debutant Sanjana Sanghi, shows a smiling Sushant in almost every frame. In one scene, he says 'I am a fighter' and in another, he says something that has resonated with all of his fans: "Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai, Hum decide nahi kar sakte. Par kaise jeena hai, vo hum decide kar sakte hain (We don't get to decide when we're born or when we die. But we do get to decide how we live our life.)" Sushant's demise broke hearts and also spread aggression among the fans who blamed nepotism, favouritism, blind items, bullying and lobbying in the film industry for his decision of dying by suicide. However, when the actor appears as Manny on-screen, smiles, and asks one to celebrate life, he repairs the same broken hearts.

Dil Bechara is based on John Green's famous book 'The Fault in Our Stars' and those who have read it know that the story is more about living life to the fullest, fulfilling dreams, not worrying about tomorrow and not fear from experiencing love. As Manny, who's making a girl's life better by loving her a bit more than the rest, and by using all his powers and capabilities to fulfill her dreams, Sushant creates an aura of purity. He retains one's faith back in love and in the beauty of emotions. Every frame starring Sushant singh rajput in the trailer of Dil Bechara speaks to each fan, asking them to let him be and pay their last tribute to him with love and only love.

Time to let him rest in peace!