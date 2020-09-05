The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case after arresting his brother Showik Chakraborty and the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda. During the several hours of interrogation on Friday, the NCB discovered the entire chain of the drugs that were given to SSR and who all were involved. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Used to Ask Showik to Get Drugs: NCB's Big Revelation in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

As reported by Mid-Day, accused drug peddler Zaid Vilatara made some revelations. He told the NCB that Abdel Basit Parihar used to procure drugs from him and another drug peddler Kaizan Ibrahim on the instructions of Showik who would get drugs on the instructions of his sister, Rhea. Samuel, who was a mere house manager, would collect drugs, and then the drugs would be given to SSR.

The NCB has also revealed that Parihar operates a drug syndicate in Bollywood and is well connected with high-profile personalities from the film industry. Payments were done through Google Pay. The daily quoted a senior NCB official saying, "We showed evidence gathered during the probe and Miranda admitted that he was collecting drugs for Sushant from the peddlers."

In another big development, the NCB has found that the people who were supplying drugs to Rhea and Showik, is the same group that was offering drugs to the celebrities of the Kannada film industry in the Sandalwood drugs racket. Actor Ragini Dwivedi has been arrested in the case and the names of around 15 celebrities from the industry have emerged in the racket.

Sushant was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14. After his father accused Rhea of abetting his late son’s alleged suicide, the Enforcement Directorate registered a separate money laundering case against her and a few others. In the investigation, the federal agency probing financial cheating retrieved a deleted WhatsApp chat that allegedly proved that drugs were being supplied to Rhea and Showik. They wrote to the NCB who then registered a separate case and nabbed Showik and Samuel on Friday after raiding their residences early morning.