On Monday morning, the Centre allotted Y+ security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. The development came a few days after the actor herself mentioned in a tweet that she will help the Narcotics Control Bureau with the names of Bollywood celebs involved in drugs only if the government provides her security. The move was criticised by the Maharashtra government, praised by the opposition, and recommended by the government of Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana, the daughter of Himachal Pradesh

Calling Kangana the ‘daughter of the state’, Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister told news agency ANI, “Actor Kangana Ranaut is the daughter of our state. Her father has written to me, expressing his concerns over her security. I have informed my DGP, to assess the threat & take appropriate action. A police team will be deployed with her in Manali, today.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Sanjay Raut For His 'Haramkhor Ladki' Remark, Says 'Aap Maharashtra Nahi Hain, Milte Hain 9 Sept Ko'

Anil Deshmukh says it’s ‘sad and surprising’

This was followed by Anil Deshmukh’s statement in which he mentioned that Maharashtra doesn’t just belong to the government ruling the state but to all the parties and the general public. He said that Kangana allegedly insulted the state and everyone should have spoken against her in one tone. The statement of Maharashtra Home Minister’s read: “It is surprising and sad that those who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra, are being given ‘Y’ level security by Centre. Maharashtra is not only of NCP, Shiv Sena or Congress but of BJP & the public too. People of all party should condemn it if one insults Maharashtra: Maharashtra HM.”

Uddhav Thackeray’s dig at Centre’s decision favouring Kangana

Deshmukh found support in the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, who spoke about Kangana at the state assembly while paying a tribute to a Shiv Sena MLA who died recently. Without taking the actor’s name, he said, “Some people have gratitude towards the city where they live and earn their livelihood, but some don’t. Anil Bhaiyya (Anil Rathod, the MLA who died) came from Rajasthan and made Maharashtra his home. He was a hardcore Shiv Sainik.”

Devendra Fadnavis also jumps in

This statement indirectly contradicted by former CM of Maharashtra and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis who said that providing the security to the actor was ‘the right thing to do’ citing that it’s the duty of the police to make the citizens of the state feel safe and even though the BJP doesn’t support the actor’s statement in which she compared Mumbai with PoK, the government will still ensure her safety.

If someone says something wrong, if their thinking is wrong, we can object. But it’s responsibility of state govt & those holding constitutional posts to protect their life & property. If it doesn’t happen, we’ll become a banana republic: Devendra Fadnavis, BJP on #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/8VGXfoFboc — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

From Kangana Ranaut vs Mumbai Police to Kangana vs Shiv Sena to a national issue in 4 days

The tussle was earlier between Kangana and the Mumbai Police in which the actor first alleged that the Commissioner of Mumbai Police liked a derogatory tweet against her on Friday from his official Twitter handle. Once the Mumbai Police tweeted to from its verified handle and denied Kangana’s claims, she retorted saying she doesn’t think that the Mumbai Police can ensure her safety. This irked Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who picked the issue and wrote in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana that Kangana shouldn’t come back from his hometown to Mumbai if she feels so unsafe in the city. Kangana, on September 3, took notice of the write-up and tweeted about it mentioning that if criticising the administration receives such hatred than it seems like Mumbai is turning into Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

This tweet broke the hell lose. Several party leaders and many of Kangana’s colleagues from the film industry condemned her statement and mentioned that she should not be insulting the place where she earns her living. Kangana was just getting into taking the criticism from her industry heads on, but Raut made another controversial statement. This time, he talked to a news channel and used derogatory language against the Manikarnika star. He called her a ‘haramkhor ladki’ (a colloquial phrase used as a derogatory remark), and also threatened her to bring her father in the state. If Kangana’s ‘PoK’ statement was leading to a big controversy, Raut’s statement further exaggerated the whole issue and caused a great uproar online.

After social media campaigns that ran against him, and several prominent personalities demanding his apology, the Shiv Sena MP emerged to lay one condition. He said that he will ‘think about’ apologising to Kangana only if she apologises for her ‘PoK’ tweet. He said, “If that girl (Actor Kangana Ranaut) will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?”

Now Kangana, who has her own style of giving back to the naysayers, released a video telling Raut that he should learn to respect women and calling her names only shows his attempt to encourage those who think a woman has no right to question the administration or a woman can’t speak for her rights. She challenged the political leader to try and stop her from entering the city and mentioned that she is returning to Mumbai on September 9.

The BMC comes in to show its power

While the war of words was on, the matter went a step ahead when the actor uploaded a new video on Twitter alleging that a BMC team arrived at her production house office on Monday evening and took the measurement of the building forcefully. She said that the BMC officials turned up at her newly built office and she was informed that the office will be demolished tomorrow – Tuesday.

I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

Kangana thanks Amit Shah for the security

Adding more to the entire politics, Kangana, in her tweet, tagged Home Minister Amit Shah, and thanked him for providing her the security. The state also sent a team of doctors to Kangana’s residence in Manai to test her and her sister Rangoli Chandel of COVID-19. A few police personnel were deployed outside her house to ensure full safety. Kangana’s tweet to the Home Mninister read:

The actor ended the day with a tweet that hinted at a bigger field of action on her part as she wrote how she was ready to ‘rise’ somewhere else if the ‘movie mafia’ was suppressing her in the industry. “Movie Mafia today you might break my face n my house using your powerful friends, it will give you momentary happiness but if you are clever you will know my end is my beginning, you will end me here I will rise somewhere else … trust me it will hurt you even more Slightly smiling face,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, here’s what the Y+ security means

Five kinds of securities are granted by the Ministry of Home Affairs in India – SPG (which is exclusively for the Prime Minister of India), Z+ which is given to rare prominent people in the country, followed by Z, Y, and X. Kangana has been given the Y-level security which means that she will have 11 personnel guarding her including two PSOs and one or two commandos. This is the most commonly granted security force to a person of risk to life in the country.