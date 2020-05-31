Veteran actor Kiran Kumar, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and has now been tested negative, once again opened up on his struggle with the virus. In his latest interview with Bombay Times, the actor talked about the stigma attached to the illness and how we need to learn to live with the virus in the absence of a vaccine to cure it. Also Read - Kiran Kumar Explains His COVID-19 Journey, Says 'Ate in Disposable Utensils'

Kumar said getting infected with the coronavirus is not a crime but not letting it diagnosed and keep spreading it to others is. The veteran actor urged all to show support and sympathy with a COVID-19 patient because this illness forces one to stay away from their loved ones. He said, “Social distancing is necessary to beat coronavirus, not social boycotting. It’s not a crime if someone tests positive for COVID-19. Haan corona ko chhupana jurm hai and it’s also wrong to behave badly with those who are going out of their way and working to provide essential services.” Also Read - Kiran Kumar Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Two Weeks of Detection

The actor mentioned how elder people are managing to stay safe these days. “If a neighbour is infected and in self-isolation, you should stand by them. Imagine the plight of senior citizens who live alone, just in case they have to self-isolate, how will they manage?,” he said. Also Read - Dhadkan Actor Kiran Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says It's Been 10 Days And He's Asymptomatic

Adding that we have to fight COVID-19 with positivity and compassion, Kumar urged people to start using disposable items, especially by sharing food for patients. The actor added that there’s no other way to live than accepting that the coronavirus is here to stay. However, he asserted, there’s no need to panic but taking the right safety measures is of utmost importance. “Be careful and make sure you don’t transmit Mr Corona to somebody else. I was in self-isolation for 14 days and even now, after testing negative, I am very careful. Just because of a few symptoms, you don’t need to rush to a hospital because we are running short of beds, ventilators and healthcare workers,” he explained.

Kiran Kumar was the fourth Bollywood celebrity after Kanika Kapoor, Zoa Morani and Karim Morani who contracted the deadly virus.