While actor Nana Patekar prepares for his new innings with Firoze Nadiadwala's web-series, the woman who accused him of sexual harassment, Tanushree Dutta, is training for a regular job as her Bollywood dream stands ruined. The former actor says that she was forced to move out of the film industry in India after the alleged harassment incident post which she tried to establish herself in the US but the pandemic took away opportunities there as well. In her latest interview with Spotboye, Tanushree mentioned that she's all shattered and disappointed to see how the industry took no time in reinstating a man accused of sexually harassing a woman while the victim is still trying to build a new career from scratch.

Tanushree has accepted a job offer in the IT sector and after spending over a decade in the entertainment industry, she's moving to try her luck in a sector that's at least providing her enough to support herself. Talking about the same and how she reacted when she got to know about Patekar making a 'comeback' on screen, the former actor said, "I'm in training now. It will be a whole new life. Then I read about Nana Patekar's return. I felt sick in my stomach when I read this kind of news. Even after Sushant Singh's death, Bollywood has not learned its lesson in humility. Signing up Vivek Agnihotri and Nana Patekar in the same project is almost a mockery of my integrity and honour! And a kick in the gut to all the women and men who fought in the #metoo movement. Glorifying bullying and harassment most shamelessly! How many need to die before this atrocious insensitivity in Bollywood stops?? I'm disgusted, hurt, and disappointed beyond repair."

Tanushree also mentioned the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and asked why is no one demanding justice for her. "I have been forced to stay away from Bollywood and acting for 12 years for no fault of mine. And people are asking Justice for Sushant?? Where is the justice for me? Please don't let this happen. Don't let these people get back to work while I still struggle to get my way back from my forced exile and wilderness," she said.

She added that she can’t be going on with her fight because she also needs to live and survive and there is no means to carry on. The actor said that Bollywood was her life and those who supported Patekar against her ‘killed the artiste’ in her. “I was not that thrilled at the prospect of a regular job but salary offer was good so I thought let’s not dream and accept the reality of life! They killed the artist in me, they killed my art. I’m already dead so no one can kill me. My art was my passion. Bollywood was my life,” she said.

Tanushree emerged as the torchbearer for the #MeToo movement in India after she alleged that Patekar touched her inappropriately on the sets of the film Horn OK Pleasss in the year 2008. The actor said that no one from the production team helped her and a few like choreographer Ganesh Acharya even assisted Patekar in making a plan to harass her after which she was replaced by Rakhi Sawant in the song. In June last year, the Mumbai Police gave a clean chit to Patekar and the report mentioned that the complaint by Tanushree could be made out of ‘malicious’ intent or ‘revenge’.

