Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi surprised all when they got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in May 2018 in Delhi. It was a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony that was attended by only a few close friends and family members. Neha looked radiant in a blush pink Anita Dongre lehenga and Angad matched his sherwani with the outfit. After almost three years of the wedding, Neha now opened up on how they were judged for their decision.

In a video she shared on Instagram on Friday, Neha talked about the marriage and how she could see people behaving judgmentally."We had a low-key wedding two days later and that was an invitation for a lot of judgment. 'Ladki ne late shaadi ki na? (Is the girl getting married late?)' 'Achcha, ladka chhota hai ladki se? (you know the groom is younger than the bride)'"

Neha also opened up on the entire wedding proposal and how it was a simple decision made by Angad when he went to ask her parents straight and they gave their permission. "People normally date for a long time before getting married, right? But in my case, it was very different. Angad and I were just friends and I didn't expect him to propose so spontaneously. Ek din woh mere ghar aaya and he asked my parents if he could marry me. My parents were like, 'You do and we are here to support you'," she said.

Neha and Angad got married on May 10, 2018. The news of their wedding came out when the filmmaker and Neha’s friend Karan Johar took to social media to share a beautiful picture from the wedding, congratulating the two actors. The couple welcomed their first child Mehr Dhupia Bedi later that year.