The special NDPS court is going to pronounce the order on the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik Chakraborty today. On Thursday, during the court’s proceedings, the lawyers from both sides presented their arguments before the court. Rhea’s lawyer told the court that she was questioned by a male police officer for eight hours at the NCB office and that holds for a ground in granting her bail. This was contradicted by the NCB special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande. Also Read - From Rhea Chakraborty to Princess Diana: Here’s How Women Across The World Shut Down Haters, One Statement Outfit At A Time

As per a report published in Mid-Day, Sarpande clarified to the court that Rhea’s claims to get the bail are false and that her statement was recorded in the presence of two female officers. He said that the statement was recorded by a male officer because he has been investigating the case but female officers were involved in the process as well. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty to Stay at Byculla Jail For Another Night, Court's Order on Bail Plea Tomorrow

“A woman official from the NCB and one from Mumbai police were present at Chakraborty’s request for protection purpose. They are the witnesses of the recording of the statement,” Sarpande told the court. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Arrested Without Evidence - 5 Claims That Actor Makes in Her Bail Plea Before Court

Further, opposing the actor’s bail plea, the public prosecutor added, “We opposed the bail of the accused because not the quantity of the drug but the gravity of the offence is important. All accused are connected to each other in the conspiracy.”

Rhea, her brother, and four others were arrested by the NCB under Section 27A of the NDPS Act, which implies punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders. Manashinde also argued that no drugs were seized from the actor and therefore the arrest shouldn’t have been made, to which Sarpande said that it’s not necessary for the police to ‘recover something’ to prove a criminal conspiracy.

The order on the bail plea will be out today.