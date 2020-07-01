Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. If the actors accept the invitation then they will be having the voting rights for this year’s Oscars Awards. Among the total of 819 people, few eminent names who have received the invitation are Documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain and Amit Madheshiya, designer Neeta Lulla, casting director Nandini Shrikent, visual effects supervisors Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal along with Hrithik and Alia. Also Read - Aamir Khan's Staff Tests Positive For COVID-19, Takes Mother For Coronavirus Test While Other Family Members Test Negative

Announcing the news, filmmaker Milpa Zaveri tweeted, "Fabulous! Well deserved! Both @iHrithik and @aliaa08 are super talented superstars. They will be a great addition to the Academy." (sic)

The 2020 list also includes Ana De Armas, Brian Tyree Henry, Florence Pugh, Lakeith Stanfield, Beanie Feldstein, Jang Hye-Jin, Jo Yeo-Jeong, Park So-Dam and Constance Wu. Directors like Lulu Wang, Ari Aster, Terence Davies, and Matthew Vaughn among others.

David Rubin, President of the Academy, said in a statement, “The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travellers in the motion picture arts and sciences. We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now.”

The official website of the Academy also claims that 2020 class comprises of 45% women, 36% underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 49% international from 68 countries. There are 75 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners, and five recipients of Scientific and Technical Awards.

Notably, the granting of voting rights is an addition this year. Putting light on the same, the statement reads, “Additionally, the membership status of all Artists’ Representatives (agents) will change from Associates to Members-at-Large. As Members-at-Large, agents will now have Oscars voting privileges.”