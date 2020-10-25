Actor Hrithik Roshan has bought two apartments for around Rs 97.50 crore at a building on Juhu-Versova Link Road that offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the actor has purchased two apartments spread over three floors and he plans to integrate them into one. One of these apartments is a penthouse. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan’s Mother Pinkie Roshan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Hoping Next Test Comes Out Negative

The builder named Samir Bhojwani has offered a 6,500 sq ft open-to-the-sky terrace and exclusive lift along with 10 parking slots in the building. The building’s name is Mannat and the deal at Rs 97.50 crore was reportedly closed on Thursday. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Roshan Demands Truth in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, Makes a Viral Post

The daily mentioned that Hrithik has paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.95 crore for the apartments and had two different registrations for the flats. Hrithik has paid Rs 67.50 crore for the duplex spread over 27,534.85 sq ft on the 15th and 16th floors and has bought the other flat measuring 11,165 sq ft on the 14th floor for Rs 30 crore. The deal was reportedly finalised a month ago and the payments were done recently to close it. Also Read - Krrish 4: Jaadu Returns to Meet Rohit Mehra After 16 Years, Hrithik Roshan Says 'World Can do With Some Jaadu Now'

The building still seems under construction with no amenities available currently. Hrithik had also rented an apartment at Rs 8.25 lakh per month in June 2020 at Juhu’s Prime Beach building.

Meanwhile, at the work front, the actor is gearing up to take over the super-hero cape once again. Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan had announced that they are coming back with yet another instalment in the famous Krrish franchise and the actor is preparing for the same. In a quirky post earlier this year, Hrithik had hinted about the comeback of ‘jaadu’, the alien character from his 2003 hit film Koi… Mil Gaya.