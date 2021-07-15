Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan took to social media sharing a beautiful pictures, and Hrithik was quick to appreciate her new picture.Also Read - Soorarai Pottru Hindi Remake: Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan Being Considered For Role of Maara?

In the latest picture, Sussanne can be seen wearing a denim jacket and white pants. What added charm to her picture, was definitely her smile. Sharing the picture, Sussanne Khan wrote, “A grateful heart is a magnet for miracles… #gratitudeattitude #happysoulsaretheprettiest #lifeisbeautiful.” Hrithik was quick to comment, “Arre wah,” along with a clapping emoji. Some of the social media users appreciated Hrithik’s gesture and replied with a heart emoji to his comment. “Awesome sir,” one of the fans wrote. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan And Hrithik Roshan Come Together For Hindi Remake of Vikram Vedha | Release Date Revealed

Several other celebrities also took to the comment section of Sussanne Khan’s post showering love. While Preity Zinta wrote, “Sp Pretty” along with a heart emoji, Bigg Boss 14 fame Ali Goni also dropped a fire emoji.

However, this is not the first time that Hrithik complemented Sussanne’s look after their divorce. Earlier in May, Sussanne shared a picture in which she can be seen clad in a gender-fluid grey pathani suit teamed up with white sneakers and a watch. She captioned it, “The Easy breezy chilled summer- monsoon (lockdown) look.. 😉thank you my dear Mariam.. I totally love these gender fluid patani’s.. 🤍💫@_khan_mariam @la_patiala made them in all my favourite colours.. #pataniwithkeds #genderfluid #fashionlover 📸by @farahkhanali. (sic)” Hrithik dropped a comment on Sussanne’s post and wrote, “Super look.”

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in 2000, shortly after the release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. However, the two parted their ways in 2013 and got divorced. They have two sons – Hrehaan and Hridaan. Even after divorce, they share a friendly equation. Last year, during coronavirus induced lockdown, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik so that their sons did not have to be away from either of them.