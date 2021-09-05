Mumbai: On the occasion of teacher’s day, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter penning down a wonderful message for all the participants of the Paralympics and teachers. The actor saluted the ‘unstoppable spirit’ of all these Paralympians and thanked them for inspiring him as well.Also Read - BTS Jimin's Teacher Once Opposed His Aspiration of Becoming K-Pop Idol, Told Him ‘It Is Easier To Dream’

"'Life' is said to be the best Teacher… all you have to do is observe and learn from the extraordinary souls around you. As we celebrate #TeachersDay, I want to give a huge shoutout to the Indian participants at #Paralympics 2021," Hrithik Roshan wrote.

"Each story of participation, every representative on the field, and the winners gracing the podiums TEACHES the life lesson to Dream, Believe and Achieve. Cheers to their unstoppable spirit. You ALL are examples to live by. Thank you for touching my life. Congratulations," he added and dropped a red heart emoji.

'Life' is said to be the best Teacher… all you have to do is observe and learn from the extraordinary souls around you. As we celebrate #TeachersDay, I want to give a huge shoutout to the Indian participants at #Paralympics 2021. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 5, 2021

The Paralympics have become memorable with a historic show by the Indian athletes this time. So far, they have won 19 medals, including five gold.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has begun shooting for Fighter along with Deepika Padukone on Friday. Fighter is an action-drama and is directed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from this, in June this year, Hrithik also announced the new film in the Krrish franchise while celebrating 15 years of Krrish. The actor will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Vikram Vedha along with Saif Ali Khan. Pushkar and Gayathri, who directed the original, will also be directing the Hindi remake of the movie while it will be produced by Neeraj Pandey.