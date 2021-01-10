Bollywood fans have been demanding to see Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in a film together for a long time now. And seems like someone has finally heard the fans’ request and has started working on it. If everything goes as per plans, then today is the day when filmmaker Siddharth Anand is going to announce his next film with Hrithik and Deepika. Also Read - 'Rye' Hrithik Roshan Receives Best Birthday Message From ex-wife Sussanne Khan

The buzz is that on Hrithik's 47th birthday, YRF is going to make a major announcement regarding his new action film that features Dippy and Duggu in the lead. The audience is rejoicing the news and is keenly awaiting the formal announcement from both the makers and the actors. There are many reasons why this big film has intrigued the fans more than ever.

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone together for the first time

First, the film will mark Hrithik and Deepika’s on-screen pairing for the first time. Second, it’s going to be the third time that director Siddharth Anand will be teaming up with Hrithik for a stylish action film after Bang Bang and super successful War. What is also interesting is to see how Deepika does some scintillating action in the film alongside Hrithik.

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone in a stylish action film

Speaking about the same, a source close to the production told Spotboye, “Both Duggu (Hrithik) and Deepika were keen to work together. Every time Deepika met Hrithik she was like, ‘When? When? When?’ But it had to be the right bright script with equal roles for both. This is why Deepika has said no to other offers with Duggu in the past. They were great set-ups but her role was not worth it. Finally, Siddharth Anand has come up with a script that’s totally worth it for Deepika.”

Wait for this legendary announcement now and stay glued to this space for the big news!