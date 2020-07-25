Actor Hrithik Roshan continues to help people from the film industry in surviving the pandemic. As reported by his team, the actor has deposited money in the bank accounts of 100 background dancers after learning that most of them are facing difficulty in making their ends meet as the shootings and events that include large song-dance setup are not happening currently. The news was confirmed by dance coordinator Raj Surani who said that the actor helped the dancers who were finding it hard to pay their rents and travel to their hometowns. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Almost Did Film With Sushant Singh Rajput But Hrithik Roshan Sent Her Legal Notice

He was quoted saying, “Hrithik Roshan has aided 100 dancers in this difficult time. Several of them have travelled to their villages, while few are finding it difficult to pay rent and one dancer’s family has tested positive for Covid-19, Hrithik Roshan’s help to all of them has come at a very crucial time. Background dancers were overwhelmed with joy when they received SMSes stating that Hrithik Roshan had transferred money to their bank accounts. Dancers are extremely thankful to him for his support during Covid crisis.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig at Hrithik Roshan, Says 'My Ex Lives in Rented House, I Own My House And Office'

A few of these dancers also took to social media to thank the actor for his sweet gesture. Hrithik, like a few other Bollywood personalities, has been at the forefront of the relief work in the film industry. He donated N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC workers in the past, and also teamed up with the Akshaya Patra Foundation to provide meals to the needy. The actor facilitated around 1.2 lakh meals for the underprivileged under the initiative. Hrithik also helped the paparazzi and gave them monetary support. Also Read - Abhay Deol Questions Hrithik Roshan's Nomination as Main Lead For Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara in a Thought-Provoking Post