Hrithik-Saba party pics: Actor Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad partied with friends Sussanne Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni last weekend. The couples were seen having a good time together at the birthday party of Pooja Bedi in Goa and many pictures from the same are now going viral on the internet. After their airport pictures and other glimpses from inside the party, a few new pictures from the do are now going viral in which Hrithik and Sussanne are seen posing in the same frame with their current partners.Also Read - Hrithik Roshan- Saba Azad Party With Sussanne Khan - Arslan Goni in Goa, Fans React 'Ab Kuch Nahi Chupa'

While Hrithik holds Saba from the waist and keeps her closer, Sussanne poses with Arslan in the same frame. In another picture, Hrithik and Sussanne are seen posing together with other guests at the party. Sussanne Khan’s sister, Farah Khan Ali, is also seen posing with Hrithik in one picture. Another picture shows the four hanging out really close and flashing their million-dollar smiles. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Walks Hand-in-Hand With Saba Azad, Netizens Give Mixed Reactions

Check Hrithik Roshan-Saba Khan posing with Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni in viral pictures from Pooja Bedi’s party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bollywoodarab.fc)

Also Read - Did Saba Azad Just Make Her Relationship With Rumoured BF Hrithik Roshan Official?

While Hrithik and Sussanne haven’t confirmed their new relationships in the media, their gestures and body language in front of the cameras make their bonding official. After partying hard in Goa, when Hrithik and Saba returned to the bay, they held each other’s hand and walked together as the paparazzi kept clicking them. Both Sussanne and Arslan also followed the same and didn’t shy away from getting into some PDA.

Your thoughts on their latest pictures? We love their pretty smiles and the comfort level they share with each other!