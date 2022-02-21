Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad pics: A new picture of Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad is doing the rounds on social media. The actor had a family weekend, first while attending his friend Farhan Akhtar’s wedding in Khandala, and then enjoying a family lunch at his uncle, Rajesh Roshan’s house.Also Read - Not an Elite Dating App But Twitter Played Cupid For Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad?

In a new picture that’s going viral now, Saba can be seen posing with Hrithik’s entire family over lunch. The photo was first shared by the actor’s uncle and it shows the whole family, uncles, aunts, kids, and friends. Seen in the photo are Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan, Kanchan Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, Suranika, and Eshaan Roshan among others. While many fans are taking this picture as the family’s official announcement at welcoming Saba into the family, others feel that Saba was only there for her friend Pashmina. Also Read - Sussanne Khan Calls Saba Azad 'Supremely Talented' Amid Dating Rumours With Hrithik Roshan, She Says 'Thanks my Suzie'

The senior Roshan took to Instagram to share the picture with a caption that read, “Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time (sic).” While Hrithik commented on the post saying, “Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun (sic),” Saba wrote, “Bestest Sunday (sic).” Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Lip-Syncs to Hrithik Roshan’s 'Pyar Ki Ek Kahani' Song, Wins Hearts | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajesh Roshan (@rajeshroshan24)

Saba, who’s a musician and an actor, is close to Hrithik’s family. The rumours of them dating each other began when the two were spotted together enjoying food at a popular restaurant in the city. Saba tried to hide in front of the paparazzi, while Hrithik tried to protect her as they walked together towards the car. Do you think they are dating each other?