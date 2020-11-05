While the fans of Hrithik Roshan are gearing up to witness another superhero saga rolling on screens, he might just be busy with something even more excited these days. A report in Mid-Day revealed that the actor is preparing for his big Hollywood debut and if all goes as per plan, then he will be soon seen as a ‘parallel lead’ of a spy in a Hollywood film. The daily mentioned that the actor has sent his audition tape to the makers and the things are in their initial stage currently. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Buys a New House For Rs 97.50 cr With a Sprawling View of Arabian Sea - Here Are All Details

Hrithik had signed an American talent management agency around eight months back. The actor is being represented by Gresh Agency in the West and it was through this company that he was made to audition for this big film the details of which are still under the wraps.

The daily quoted a source close to the actor as saying, "As is customary in Los Angeles, Hrithik's team was given details of his role in the movie and the scenes that he had to tape. He sent his audition to the studio two weeks ago. The discussion is at a nascent stage. If all goes well, the actor will kick off the project after completing the shoot of Krrish 4."

Hrithik’s spokesperson, however, has refused to comment on the news saying that they have got no information on the matter. Nevertheless, the audience must be excited to hear the news. What do you think of Hrithik trying to foray into Hollywood?