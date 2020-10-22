Actor Hrithik Roshan‘s mother Pinkie Roshan has emerged as one of the new voices demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor’s mother took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a picture of the late star while wishing for justice and praying for the departed soul. Also Read - NCB to Arrest This Actor Linked to Drugs Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, Deets Inside

Sushant's fans have been demanding the truth about his death for a long time now. After the actor died on June 14, several campaigns and rallies were organised by his fans and well-wishers demanding the probing agencies to unearth the truth about his demise. In her post on Instagram, Pinkie Roshan wrote, "Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest". The caption on the post read, "#Prayersarepowerful #universeispowerful" (sic)

Three federal agencies – the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing the SSR death case from different aspects. However, nothing concrete has come out in the investigation while the probe is still on.

Meanwhile, the late actor’s family has been awaiting CBI’s decision and asking everyone to have patience. They have accused Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and others of abetment to suicide. The CBI, in its last statement, mentioned that they have not ruled out any aspect of investigation yet. The special NCB court, however, increased judicial custody of Showik till November 3 after the anti-narcotics agency arrested him under Section 27-A in the drugs case related to the SSR death case.