Sussanne Khan recently took to Instagram to share a candid picture of Hrithik Roshan with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan as they chill in the balcony amid coronavirus lockdown. Days after the photo was uploaded on Instagram, a user tweeted the same picture asking the War actor if he is smoking a cigarette with his sons. She wrote, “Does @iHrithik have a cigarette in his hand or am I seeing wrong? I hope you don’t @iHrithik. It makes me very very sorry.” (sic) Also Read - Sussanne Khan Shares Glimpse of Her Lockdown Diaries With Hrithik Roshan And Sons Hrehaan, Hridaan

Responding to her, Hrithik tweeted back and wrote that he is a non-smoker. He replied, “I am a non smoker . 🙂 and if I was Krrish , first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet.” (sic) The response is winning hearts on the internet. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Plays Guitar, Sussanne Khan Sings as They Celebrate Rakesh-Pinky Roshan’s 49th Anniversary

I am a non smoker . 🙂 and if I was Krrish , first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet . — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 26, 2020

In the photo shared by Sussanne, Hrithik can be seen clad in a yellow t-shirt while sons can be seen wearing green and blue t-shirt respectively. Sharing the post, she wrote, “What is this life, so full of care, We have no time to stand and stare. No time to stand beneath the boughs And ask with love, about the ‘why’s’ and ‘ how’s’ So stop awhile and do enjoy that stare, Take it in.. absorb as we all are moving.. even though we don’t know where. There is, this amazing thing called ‘Life’…. as the ultimate dare. Stay Home, Stay strong and full of care. Inserts taken from the poem Leisure by William Henry Davies. #SHHH #stopandstare #the-philosophers #RyeRayRidz #designyourthoughts #summeroflockdown2020 #quarantivities #notestoself p.s the app used for the moving clouds is called Pixaloop.” (sic)



On staying together with ex-wife, Hrithik earlier said, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children.”

Hrithik and Sussanne ended their 17-year-old relationship in 2013 and got divorced in 2014. They have two sons — Hrehaan and Hridhaan.