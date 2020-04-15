Proving to be a poser since childhood, Love Aaj Kal actor Sara Ali Khan shared her adorable childhood pictures and her fans are totally smitten by her throwback photos. Taking to Instagram, she shared her two-window photo where one side, the little sara can be seen posing in a floral dress and on the other side, she shared her picture in a yellow off-shoulder dress teamed up with matching hair band. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Talks About Sara Ali Khan Dealing With Love Aaj Kal Failure, Says 'She's Tough And Smart'

Sharing the post, she wrote, “जी हाँ Hum Bachpan se hi aise hai.” (sic) Also Read - Sara Ali Khan's 'Freaky Friday' is Flashback to 'Creepy Kid' Days With 'Same Sajna-Dhajna, Same Conviction' | Check Picture

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she shared a picture collage where she can be seen clad in a traditional dress. In the photo, she gave fans another sneak-peek into her college vs Bollywood days but with the “same pose, same expression”. She captioned it, “Something’s never change… literally! Throwback to smaller Sara(in some ways)- same pose, same expression, same सजना धजना, same conviction p.s I know I look like a creepy kid that could justify fright but kindly ignore the devilish expression and look beyond at my consistent continuity #flashbackfriday #freakyfriday (sic).”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film failed to impress the audience and did not perform well at the box office.

With the lockdown and the growing spread of the coronavirus pushing all film releases to a later date in the second half of the year, Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is also being delayed. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the film which also features Varun Dhawan has been pushed ahead and is ‘definitely not arriving in May’. The report adds that the producers of all big films are going to sit together to decide on the release dates of their films once the lockdown is over.