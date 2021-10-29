Hum Do Hamare Do review: Families are important. Relationships are important. And so are all those efforts that you put to nurture these bonds for life. They say you can’t choose your family but what if someone decides to choose one? What if you become a family not because you are related to each other by blood, but because you all click? Why is this entire concept about being a family so beautiful yet so complex? Director Abhishek Jain tries to explore the same in his latest offering – Hum Do Hamare Do, an easy family drama where there might not be a conventional family and many questions, but a lot of love and fun.Also Read - KBC 13: Rajkummar Rao Reveals How He Felt Watching Amitabh Bachchan Die in Agneepath

The film is largely the story of Dhruv Shikhar (Rajkummar Rao), a dhaba worker-turned-entrepeneur, who falls in love with Anya (Kriti Sanon), a freelance blogger. They meet, fall in love and see the dreams to create their own sweet family. Only that Dhruv doesn’t tell Anya that he has been an orphan. After facing a tragic incident during her childhood, Anya values family over everything else while Dhruv, who could never have one, craves to make his own family because if ‘you are not born with a family, you make one yourself.’ To impress Anya and make sure that her dreams are matched right, Dhruv goes back to the Dhaba-owner – Puroshattam Mishra (Paresh Rawal), now living in an old-age home and his long-lost girlfriend Deepti Kashyap (Ratna Pathak Shah) – now a widow. The two have a separate unrequited love story going on. Only theirs is even more complex and sans any lies but a lot of unresolved conversations. Turns out Purshottam and Deepti were once lovers but the man here couldn’t garner the courage to marry the woman he dearly loved and that resulted in Deepti marrying someone else. Now though, her husband has died and she has been abandoned by her only son, life gives just another chance to these two senior people to find love again. But will they? Would society ever be able to accept a family which doesn’t share a common surname? Or is being a family all about just the surname? Also Read - Honsla Rakh Review: Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh's Film Has an Unplanned Child, But Planned Laughter And a Lot of Entertainment!

Hum Do Hamare Do is a fun way to understand that what you often take for granted in life could just be someone else’s whole world. You might have had your dad’s ‘papa kehte hain bada naam karega‘ bickering or your mom’s ‘beta khana kha ke jana‘ melodrama as part of the package when you were born, but someone out there could only experience them in the movies or worst, never at all. With Rajkummar’s sincerity and Kriti’s cheerfulness, the film takes no time in establishing that it is going to be a lovely watch. However, it’s with the full-time entry of Ratna and Paresh that the monotony breaks and you know you are in for some real entertainment. The two senior actors are a breath of fresh air in Hum Do Hamare Do. There’s chemistry, fun, and a lot of maturity in their performances, almost like the bond that most mom-dads share – sweet scuffles and immense love that they shy away from expressing to each other. At one point, Deepti tells Dhruv that “Yeh rishte bahot nazuk hote hain, unhe jhoot ki buniyaad par nahin banana chahye. ek baar toot jaye toh phir jodna bahot mushkil hota hai” while Purshottam tells him, “Pyaar toh aise hi kiya jata hai na – dil phaad ke kiya jata hai. Hum dus saal uske sheher me rahe par baat karne ki himmat hi juta nahi paye, tum woh ho jo hum banna chahte the lekin kabhi bann nahi payi..,” and saves the film from being preachy. Also Read - Bheed: Rajkummar Rao To Play Lead In Anubhav Sinha's 'Hard Hitting Social Drama'

The drama unfolds and the lovers face a tough time but what’s a love story where there’s not some family drama? Kriti and Rajkummar do what the story could never let them do in Bareilly Ki Barfi – look pretty as a couple. For Rajkummar, even his ‘achi lagti hai mujhe‘ has the simplicity of the world, and for Kriti, it’s the honesty with which she smiles and cries at the same time that never lets Hum Do Hamare Do fall off. Together, they look so lovely that no judgment can’t be framed – a perfect casting! However, it’s the effortlessness introduced by Ratna and Paresh that wins your heart in one go. They remind you of the sincerity of Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao from Badhaai Ho – easiness that there’s to stay, and love that there’s to blossom.

Hum Do Hamare Do might not be a technically perfect film with not-so-regular punches and laughter moments for everyone, but its heart is in the right place. The Maddock team once again brings a story that can be easily enjoyed with your family – a perfect Diwali entertainer with some reality, enough drama, and a lot of fun.

Stars: 3