Mumbai: The trailer of Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming movie Hum Do Hamare Do has been released and it is already making people laugh-out-loud. The trailer presents Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Sanon as two lovers who are planning to get married but it is Kriti’s wish that brings in a massive twist. Kriti mentions that she will marry a person with a ‘sweet family’ and ‘pyara sa doggie’. This becomes a big concern for Rajkumar, who does not have parents but finds a hilarious way to solve the problem.Also Read - Kriti Sanon Looks Scintillating in Classic Denim Jumpsuit Worth Rs 7K

Rajkumar ‘hires’ parents. Yes, you read it right. The trailer presents how Rajkumar’s character in the movie adopts an old man (Paresh Rawal) and a lady (Ratna Pathak Shah) as his parents so that Kriti does not refuse to marry him. However, when Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah arrive as the “papa” and “mummy”, hilarious chaos ensues as Paresh’s character is also in love with Rajkumar’s fake mother aka Ratna Pathak. Surely, the trailer of the movie is a perfect dose of entertainment and laughter. Also Read - Hum Do Humare Do Teaser: Rajkummar Rao - Kriti Sanon’s Hilarious Journey of Adopting Parents Will Leave You Hooked

Watch Hum Do Hamare Do Trailer Here:

Kriti Sanon shared the trailer on her official Instagram account and wrote, “Hamare trailer ke saath ab hogi yeh diwali familywaali!”

Hum Do Hamare Do is written by Abhishek Jain, Prashant Jha and Abhijeet Khuman. The movie is directed by Abhishek Jain and also features Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana, Prachee Shah Paandya and Manu Rishi Chadha in key roles. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on October 29.