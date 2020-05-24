Filmmaker Kunal Kohli‘s maternal aunt passed away in Chicago due to COVID-19. Kunal made a series of tweets and informed how his maasi struggled for around eight-weeks and finally gave up. Explaining how bad the situation is and what coronavirus takes away is beyond imagination, the filmmaker said none of his family members could be in Chicago to support each other. He said the virus is so harsh that even his cousins – the aunt’s kids, were not allowed by the hospital to see the dead body. Also Read - Mohit Baghel's Death: TV Actor Rohan Mehra's Note For Dear Friend Will Tear You up

Kunal wrote, “Lost my Masi to Covid after an 8 week struggle. In Chicago. We’re a large family that’s really close. We can’t be together at this time. This is as painful as the loss. Seeing my Mom Masi’s & Mama’s not being able to be together at this time is really hard” (sic). He added that his mother had four sisters and three brothers and none of the siblings could bid goodbye to his maasi. He also talked about the beautiful bond his mom and her sisters shared and how much everyone in the family got to learn from their bonding. He said COVID-19 could break that bond but it can’t break the love and the memories that they have preserved. The filmmaker said, “5 sisters. 3 brothers too, but sisters are diff.Their bond unbreakable. Only death could break it. They taught a family & everyone they touched the meaning of love,family,giving. Covid has been harsh to our family. Won’t break our love & memories. Miss you Masi” (sic). Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Mohit Baghel Aka Chhote Amar Chaudhary From Salman Khan's Ready Dies of Cancer at 26

The US is one of the worst-hit places in the world due to COVID-19. Over 1 lakh people have succumbed to the virus while over 16 lakh are currently battling the disease. In India, over 1,30,000 cases of the infection have been confirmed while over 3,800 people have died due to the virus.

May her soul rest in peace!