Suhana Khan viral video: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set for her screen debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies. After wrapping a major schedule of the film, the debutant was spotted in the city on Tuesday evening when the paparazzi got hold of her. The popular diva smiled at the photographers when they teased her about being used to this kind of attention from the paps.Also Read - Inside Suhana Khan’s Birthday Bash: Heart Balloons, Beautiful Flowers, Sexy Orange Dress And Her Archies Gang - PICS

In a video that is now going viral, Suhana, dressed in nude athleisurewear, is seen coming out of her car and being chased by the paps. The video shows the photographer telling Suhana that she should get used to posing for them considering her film is going to be released soon. The man behind the camera then asks her to remember his face since he would be clicking her a lot in the coming days when she is promoting her debut movie in the media. This makes Suhana smile. “Abhi toh aapki movie aa rahi hai, ab kya tension hai. Madam humara chehra yaad kar ke rakhiye, daily milege... (sic),” says the paparazzo. Also Read - The Archies: Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor Starrer Strikes Nepotism Debate Again, Netizens Say, 'Killing Industries And Talent'

Watch Suhana Khan’s viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda Rock The Old School Style, Fans Say, 'Looking Forward' - Watch Teaser!

Suhana is one of the most talked-about star kids in the country. The 22-year-old is playing the role of Veronica alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and Mihir Ahuja in Zoya’s film. Suhana was also recently spotted with her friends Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor – both of whom have stepped into Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. While Ananya is a few years old already, Shanaya’s debut film – Bedhadak was recently announced on social media by the production house.

Meanwhile, SRK seems excited about the debut of his daughter. He has also maintained that his son – Aryan Khan is interested in film direction and acting might not be his calling. The superstar is the biggest cheerleader of his kids and has been supporting Suhana in pursuing her dream of becoming an actor for a long time. Watch this space to know more about Suhana’s film journey!