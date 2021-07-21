Hungama 2 song Hungama Ho Gaya Out: Ahead of the release of Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan Jaaferi starrer Hungama 2 digital release, the makers dropped a new song titled ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’. Giving a retro disco vibe, the song is peppy and will make you groove on the track. The song features Meezaan, Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and, Pranitha Subhash. The song is crooned by Mika Singh and Anmol Malik. The song is composed by Anu Malik and lyrics are penned down by Sameer.Also Read - Hungama 2: Meezaan Jaffrey On 'Shilpa Shetty Ageing Backwards', What's Between Him And Navya Nanda And More | Exclusive

Earlier, makers dropped the most-awaited track of the film ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0’, a remix version of the song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali’ that also featured Shilpa Shetty, along with Akshay Kumar, from the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The song is also choreographed with the original hook-up steps of the song. In fact, the makers have even kept Shilpa’s costume very similar to her animal print dress from the original song. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 Triggers Debate Among Fans, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik React Too

Hungama 2 marks Priyadarshan’s comeback as a director after his last film Rangrezz in 2013. It is a remake of the 1994 Malayalam film Minnaram. The film also stars Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Johny Lever, Tiku Talsania, Manoj Joshi, among others. The romantic-comedy film will have a digital premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 23.