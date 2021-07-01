Hungama 2 Trailer Review: Actor Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of Priyadarshan-directed movie Hungama 2 on Thursday. The film marks the comeback of Shilpa Shetty on-screen 13 years after Apne. Hungama 2 also features Paresh Rawal reviving his old character, Tiwari, from Hungama (2003), while young actors Meezaan Jaffery and Pranitha Subhash join the cast. The trailer shows a story of a middle-aged man who doubts that his wife (Shilpa) is having an affair with a young man (Meezaan). Also Read - Twitter Down? Many Users Report Trouble Accessing Timelines, Tweets

The young man has got his own problems with a girl claiming to have been carrying his child while he denies it. The makers try to use a but from the same storyline to create confusion and relationship drama in the new one. The audience also gets the dose of the modified versions of the song 'Hungama Ho Gaya' and 'Chura Ke Dil Mera'. Check out the trailer of Hungama 2 here:

While the team of the film is proud to present this entertainer, the audience doesn’t seem to have warmed up to the trailer. As soon as the trailer hit the screens, #Hungama2 started trending on Twitter with most people expressing how they had a difficult time looking for laughter in the movie. People also objected to the fact that no scene featuring Johnny Lever has been included in the trailer. One user wrote, “Can’t believe this is a Priyadarshan movie trailer. Rather it felt like I watched a trailer directed by Farhad Samjhi. Disappointing!!! (sic)”, another Twitter user wrote, “#HUNGAMA2 Trailer is DISAPPOINTING. Didn’t like it. Hope the film is much better & funnier. All the best to team. #HUNGAMA2Trailer (sic).” Check out the tweets here:

when camera quality was low and content was high…and now just opposite..#Hungama2 pic.twitter.com/7fNnTA6WkU — sourabh shukla (@sourabh00952087) July 1, 2021

Can’t believe this is a Priyadarshan movie trailer. Rather it felt like I watched a trailer directed by Farhad Samjhi. Disappointing!!! #Hungama2https://t.co/rbDKDVbMUV — (@h_hazra) July 1, 2021

#Hungama2 They Couldn’t Match the 1% of the Original Song “Chura Ke Dil Mera” pic.twitter.com/LQNcTo89KX — ᴍᴀᴇꜱᴛʀᴏ ᴋʜɪʟᴀᴅɪ (@MaeStro_Khiladi) July 1, 2021

Imagine this dialogue in Akshay Kumar voice… I think comedy is all about expressions and dialogue delivery…Same dialogue Akshay kumar bolte to ye bahut funny dialogue lagta thats why he is comedy king. #Hungama2 pic.twitter.com/905t6f775j — axay patel (@akki_dhoni) July 1, 2021

Hungama 2 is going to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 23. The film was earlier expected to hit the screens on August 14 this year but the pandemic ruined the plans. What are your thoughts about the trailer?