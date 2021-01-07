On Irrfan Khan‘s 54th birth anniversary, his wife Sutapa Sikdar shared an emotional note on Facebook remembering her late husband. In the long post, she mentioned that he never used to celebrate his birthday initially to her dismay then ‘reconciliation then just a habit’. She further reveals tat he used to ask her ‘why would you celebrate your birthday isn’t it one year less to your death day?’ She further writes to answer his question, ‘Listen Irrfan I celebrate the day because how would I have met you if you were not born ..so I celebrate the day the nakshatras the tithi the grahas the alignment of the universe on that particular day which welcomed you in this planet. And now that you are in the infinite did you get some answers you always seeked?’ Also Read - Ranveer Singh Pens Endearing Note For Kapil Dev, Calls Him 'Colossus of a Captain'

The post reads, "na muñh chhupā ke jiye ham na sar jhukā ke jiye sitamgaroñ kī nazar se nazar milā ke jiye ab ek raat agar kam jiye to kam hī sahī yahī bahut hai ki ham mish.aleñ jalā ke jiye you never celebrated your birthday initially to my dismay then reconciliation then just a habit. You used to ask me when you were really young "why would you celebrate your birthday isn't it one year less to your death day?" of course these were conversation when you had just ventured out from home from conditioning to exploration so you would question everything.I don't remember what I answered you but today I want to answer so listen Irrfan I celebrate the day because how would I have met you if you were not born ..so I celebrate the day the nakshatras the tithi the grahas the alignment of the universe on that particular day which welcomed you in this planet. And now that you are in the infinite did you get some answers you always seeked? dark nights dim lights and sahir saab's shayari would float in the air..some nights when the sleep finally would decide after one or two momentary yawns to hide behind the star so one star gazes and looks for sleep quietly. You are silent from within, it's a long days end and last three years have really been with longest days .you are tired with incessant noise of anxiety worry curiosity etc etc ..you just stare at the dark night with occasional horns just enough to remind you that you are earth bound. Yes bombay never sleeps..sometimes so don't you. I celebrate your birthday as I would not meet you if you weren't born. (sic)"

His son Babil also shared that he never used to believe in celebrating birthdays but this time he could not forget his birthday even if he tries to. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video of Irrfan, Sutapa, and younger brother Ayaan’s message for him.

He captioned it, “You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don’t remember anyone’s birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours. It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated everyday (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried. It’s your birthday Baba. Shoutout to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me.”

Today is Irrfan Khan’s first birth anniversary after his death on April 29, 2019. He was battling with a neuroendocrine tumour and was diagnosed with colon infection.

He will be seen one more time on the big screen with the film, Song of The Scorpions, which will be getting a release date soon.