Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to share a heart-wrenching note with their childhood picture. In the long post, she says that they promised each other that they will protect each other but she failed. She further promises that she and the whole country will find the truth and get you the justice you deserve. She further claims that he was full of life and joy and he was not a person who would take his own life. Also Read - 'Na Bhule Hain, Na Bhulne Denge': Ahead of Bihar Polls, BJP Releases 'Justice for Sushant' Posters; Opposition Sees Red

He werote, “We promised each other that we will protect each other forever. But,I failed Bhai…I failed! But here is another promise I and the whole country make to you, we will find the truth, we will get you justice!I knew my brother, the kind of person he was, full of life and joy. He was like a child, the only thing he wanted was love. Koi ek baar, pyaar se haath pher de uske sar pe, pyaar se baat karle, bas that was enough for him to make him happy. He was not a person who would take his own life. My heart is not ready to believe it. Let’s keep our intentions clear, we want to know what is the cause of Sushant’s death, nothing less will suffice! It is Satya ka Agrah, #SatyagrahForSSR. (sic)” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Felt His Flat Was Haunted - CBI Probes Claims That he Lived at Andheri Hotel

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second day in connection with the ongoing probe into the drugs angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On Sunday, she appeared before the NCB for the first time and was subjected to a six-hour grilling amid speculations that the actress would be arrested as investigators went hammer and tongs after drug-related allegations that have emerged in the death case. Rhea was questioned by at least two NCB teams in various aspects of the narcotic drugs thread that has cropped up in the Sushant case.

Earlier on Saturday, Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s home manager Samuel Miranda, his house helper Dipesh Sawant were arrested and sent to the NCB custody till September 9.