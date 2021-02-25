On Shahid Kapoor’s 40th birthday, his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor shared adorable posts for her husband and it is full of love and kisses. Taking to Instagram, she shared two posts for Shahid pouring her all love. In the first post, she shared a selfie with Shahid where she can be seen planting a kiss on Shahid’s cheeks. She wrote, “I like me better when I’m with you. Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby. (sic)” Also Read - Information Technology Rules, 2021: Govt Announces Guidelines to Regulate Social Media, OTT Platforms | Key Points



In another post, she shared a black and white picture of Shahid as he poses near the pool stairs, clad in only a pair of sunglasses. She captioned it, “Shine on. Be one with the Light. (sic)”

Earlier, his brother Ishaan Khattar shared their Then-And-Now pictures. He wrote, “Zindagiiiiii kaisi hai paheli haaye. Kabhi toh hasaaye, kabhi yeh rulaaye. But through it all.. I’ll always love you, bade bhai. Happy birthday (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is all set for his upcoming film Jersey co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer. He also has yet-to-be-titled Amazon Original Series. The Quirky drama thriller is created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, and will mark the digital debut of actor Shahid Kapoor.

Talking about his digital debut, Shahid Kapoor had said in a statement, “I have been keen to collaborate with Raj and DK for a while. My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. Amazon Prime Video is a fabulous service and it’s a privilege to work with them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience.”

He is also rumoured to be playing the role of Karna in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s adaptation of Mahabharata. The film will be based on the point of view of Karna, the spiritual son of Surya and Duryodhana’s friend. However, it is still unclear whether the film will be a modern contemporary adaptation or if will the original mythological narrative. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the project is tentatively titled ‘Karna’ and is said to be the bankable project of the actor.