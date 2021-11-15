Chandigarh: Rajkummar Rao tied the knot on Monday with his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa. The couple got married after dating for 11 years in a traditional ceremony in the presence of their family members and close friends. The couple had a destination wedding in Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa shared the very first official wedding pictures on their respective Instagram handle and they made us believe in eternal love beyond Bollywood.Also Read - Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s First Wedding Pictures Are Out And It's All About Love And Promises | See Pics

Patralekhaa’s Bridal Lehenga:

Bride Patralekhaa opted for a stunning red lehenga with gold detailing all over it. She teamed up her bridal look with net red dupatta worn over the head. The dupatta comes with words inscribed in Bengali that read, “Amaar pran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somporna korilam” which loosely translates to, “I pledge all my love to you”, which could also be one of the couple’s wedding vows. Also Read - Rajkummar Rao And Long Time Girlfriend Patralekhaa Are All Set To Get Married, Wedding Card Surfaces Online| Watch Video

Rajkummar Rao’s Traditional Sherwani:

Rajkummar Rao complimented his bride Patralekhaa in a traditional off-white sherwani paired with a pink dupatta and matched his look with a red turban. Also Read - From Chandeliers to Lotuses: Here’s What Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s Green And Gold Wedding Card Looks Like

Sharing first wedding photos on Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond. (sic)”

Patralekhaa too shared the post and captioned it, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate…My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever…@rajkummar_rao. (sic)”

As soon as the couple shared the wedding photos, celebrities congratulated them. Priyanka Chopra was the very first person to drop an adorable comment and wrote, “I’m not crying you are crying! Congratulations wohoooo.” She also commented on the bride’s post and wrote, “Omgeeee you guys are stunning! Congratulations.”

Taapsee Pannu commented, “You both make ‘me at for each other’ feel actually real ! Congratulations.”

Sanya Malhotra wrote, “Haayeeeeeee 💕 congratulations you two♥ kitne sundar 😍❤ @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa.”

Other celebrities such as Arti Singh, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Vasan Bala, Harleen Sethi and Athiya Sethi.

The pre-wedding festivities began on October 13 with a white-themed engagement ceremony. Rajkummar Rao went down on his knees to propose Patralekhaa, and the bride too went on her knees while exchanging the rings. The couple then danced romantically on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’.