Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh joined the Twitter trend ‘Say No To Bollywood’. Taking to Twitter on Friday, she posted, “Say no to Bollywood… I want my brother back. #sushant.” Dil Bechara actor’s sisters have often spoken about their belief that the bigwigs of Bollywood discriminated against him for being an outsider. Also Read - Mouni Roy's Red Suit Worth Rs 33,600 Deserves a Place in Your Wedding Trousseau - See Pics

Many Sushant’s fans commented on her post and called for ‘Boycott Bollywood’.

Unable to describe or talk about it ! It’s difficult..too difficult💔

Priyanka didi, we are with you, always, until we get Justice for our Sushant. More strength and much love to you.

The least we could do, is fight for his justice and ensure we attain it.

Say No To Bollywood — Apurva || Justice For Sushant ! (@ApurvaU21) March 12, 2021

We will never ever forgive bollywood! 🙏 Say No To Bollywoodpic.twitter.com/T4k39RyIT7 — Kizie #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@Sushantify) March 12, 2021

I can feel your agony. And we know real culprits will never be punished by the authorities. We as a public can punish collectively at least some of them by boycotting Bullywood. I just keep wishing if SSR had left Mumbai right after Disha’s murder he would have been among us . — Sk (@Sk50658761) March 12, 2021

Say No To Bollywood Because No Sushant and No Bollywood For Us. We Will NEVER Forget What Happened to Sushant… We Will NEVER Forgive BOLLYWOOD pic.twitter.com/P7SXrQfl1t — komal 🇦🇺🦋JusticeForSSR🦋 (@komalV92) March 13, 2021

That’s it..writing is pretty clear on the wall. Bollywood putting all its Drugs money desperately to somehow make people forget about what has happened. Monetory losses isn’t enough. This entire Criminal Nepotistic Drugs Cabal must be uprooted from Bombay

Say no to Bollywood😠 — Surbhi (@2infinityndhome) March 12, 2021

A few days back, Priyanka had shared a still from Sushant’s film Sonchariya and called herself his ‘biggest fan’. She tweeted, “Remember how I went crazy with joy when you first shared this @itsSSR… I love you for your unbelievable magic as an artist and you know, as I told you always, I am your biggest fan #SushantSinghRajput #2YearsOfSushantAsLakhna.”

His sisters Shweta and Meetu often share his unseen pictures. On January 21, Sushant’s birth anniversary, Meetu penned a long post about his brilliance as a person and how his work sings through the lives of his admirers.

She wrote, “Today is a strange day. I remember the happy, high-spirited boy whose expectant eyes always chased away any negativity that dared to creep into the house on his special day. Today is strange indeed because suddenly that boy is gone. The heavy emptiness that weighs on me every day leaves behind this shattering pain that cannot be expressed in words. Today is your day, the day you were born. The day this world heard your voice for the very first time. Now, your voice is immortal. Generations of people will know about you. Your work will sing through their lives.”

For the uninitiated, Sushant passed away on June 14 in Mumbai. On March 5, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a whopping nearly 12,000-paged charge sheet against 33 accused persons, including film actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in the Bollywood-drugs mafia probe case arising out of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.