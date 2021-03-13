Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh joined the Twitter trend ‘Say No To Bollywood’. Taking to Twitter on Friday, she posted, “Say no to Bollywood… I want my brother back. #sushant.” Dil Bechara actor’s sisters have often spoken about their belief that the bigwigs of Bollywood discriminated against him for being an outsider. Also Read - Mouni Roy's Red Suit Worth Rs 33,600 Deserves a Place in Your Wedding Trousseau - See Pics
Many Sushant’s fans commented on her post and called for ‘Boycott Bollywood’.
‘
A few days back, Priyanka had shared a still from Sushant’s film Sonchariya and called herself his ‘biggest fan’. She tweeted, “Remember how I went crazy with joy when you first shared this @itsSSR… I love you for your unbelievable magic as an artist and you know, as I told you always, I am your biggest fan #SushantSinghRajput #2YearsOfSushantAsLakhna.”
His sisters Shweta and Meetu often share his unseen pictures. On January 21, Sushant’s birth anniversary, Meetu penned a long post about his brilliance as a person and how his work sings through the lives of his admirers.
She wrote, “Today is a strange day. I remember the happy, high-spirited boy whose expectant eyes always chased away any negativity that dared to creep into the house on his special day. Today is strange indeed because suddenly that boy is gone. The heavy emptiness that weighs on me every day leaves behind this shattering pain that cannot be expressed in words. Today is your day, the day you were born. The day this world heard your voice for the very first time. Now, your voice is immortal. Generations of people will know about you. Your work will sing through their lives.”
For the uninitiated, Sushant passed away on June 14 in Mumbai. On March 5, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a whopping nearly 12,000-paged charge sheet against 33 accused persons, including film actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in the Bollywood-drugs mafia probe case arising out of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.