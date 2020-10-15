Actor Sanjay Dutt in a new video shared by hairstylist Aalim Hakim on Instagram can be seen flaunting his new haircut and assuring that he will beat his cancer soon. Sanjay Dutt was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer and had recently announced that he is taking a break from work due to medical treatment. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's 83 To Have Theatrical Christmas Release, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Pushed To 2021

The actor who was in Dubai earlier is back in Mumbai and has resumed work. In the video, Sanjay Dutt can be seen flaunting his new haircut and spoke about his recent scar, "Hi, this is Sanjay Dutt. Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon," he said in the video.

Sharing a few anecdotes, Sanjay shared that Aalim’s father Hakim Saab used to cut his father’s hair. And he also shared that Aalim and Sanjay have a great bond. “Aalim and I go a long way back. His father used to cut my father’s hair. Hakim Saab was the stylist in Rocky and then Aalim started cutting my hair. I became his guinea pig.”

Sanjay is growing a beard for KGF: Chapter 2 wherein he will be seen playing an antagonist- Adheera. In the video, Sanjay said, “I am growing this for KGF. I had shaved, but I need it for my look in KGF, which we are starting in November. I am happy to be back on the sets again. Tomorrow, I will be dubbing for Shamshera, so that will be fun. It’s good to be back.”

Sanjay was undergoing chemotherapy treatment in Mumbai. Sanjay will also resume Prithviraj shooting opposite Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar post-Diwali.

The actor was last seen opposite Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in Sadak 2.