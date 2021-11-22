Vir Das breaks silence: Actor and comedian Vir Das started a conversation about the good and the bad side of the country when he shared an excerpt from his show recently. His monologue titled ‘I Come From Two Indias’ divided the social media when many people criticised him for painting a demeaning picture of the industry, and several others applauded him for weaving the truth in his stand-up act. Vir has now spoken on everything that happened and how it did or didn’t make sense at that time.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Calls Vir Das a 'Criminal' And His Monologue, 'Soft Terrorism'

As a comedian, he has always been clear about making people laugh and creating satires that appeal to his audience. In his latest interview with a news portal, he reiterated the same and mentioned that he will continue to make people laugh and if someone finds his jokes offensive, they should simply stop laughing. Vir told India Today, "I was just doing a show. We were full, and it was my audience and I wrote a piece. I don't think you ever hope to start a conversation. I think you just hope to make people laugh in the room. I am here to do my job and will continue. I won't stop. My job is to make people laugh and if you don't find it funny, don't laugh."

The popular comedian has been nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2021 for his Netflix comedy special – Vir Das: For India, which he shot during the lockdown to help people during the pandemic. Adding more to what he thought of the entire reproval that came his way after he released the video on YouTube last week, Vir told NDTV, "A comedian puts out satire and if it's the good of the country and the bad of the country ending in the good of the country. I think that's something that you should want to come together in – I can't expect what happens when I put out a piece of content. It's jokes. It's not in my hands."

The six-minute-long video that he shared on YouTube talked about the good and the bad sides of the nation including corruption, mismanagement, the country’s beauty, culture and the issues that have taken the nation by storm in the recent past. The video was a part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington, DC. A section of the audience felt that Vir insulted the country with his act. At a point in the video, Vir talked about how the women in the country are treated by their people. The comedian could be heard saying, “I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night.” He also talked about issues like the farmer’s protest, how India tackled the COVID-19 crisis and the cases of rape.

The comedian even released a big statement on social media on the entire issue. A part of his long statement read, “The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India’s that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great.”

