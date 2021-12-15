Ileana D’Cruz bikini pics: Actor Ileana D’Cruz is a water baby. The actor never leaves an opportunity to take a dip in the sea/ pool and get some golden tan. She recently visited the Maldives and refused to come out of the water. Her entire Instagram timeline is filled with photos that show her love for the breeze and water. Remembering those days, Ileana shared a throwback post and dropped some lovely pictures from her days in the Maldives.Also Read - Surveen Chawla Breaks Silence on Facing Casting Couch: Your Chest Size is Questioned

The Raid actor could be seen wearing bikinis while posing in the pool. In the caption of her post, she wrote, “There’s no better feeling than baking in the sun and then dunking yourself in the cool serene blue ocean 🌊

#waterbaby #beachbum #islandgirlforlife #majormissing (sic).” Also Read - Ileana D'cruz Soaks Sun in Sea Wearing Hot And Sexy Bikinis at Maldives, Fans Say ‘Aag Lagadi Samandar Mein’

Ileana looked all happy and content being in the waters but a section of the audience felt she ‘overexposed’ in those bikinis. A lot of people have showered the actor with love for finding her happiness but many Instagram users trolled her and body-shamed her for looking a certain way in her bikini pictures in the post.

Ileana’s fans commented saying she looked like a mermaid. One user wrote, “Are u mermaid …… Always in water 😒😒 (sic),” while another wrote how she was ‘Burning it away 🔥🔥🔥🔥 (sic).” However, a few others body-shamed Ileana and criticised her for posting pictures in a bikini. The actor could be seen wearing a white bikini with some accessories, as she basked in the sun and just had the best time posing for those pictures.

Bollywood actors often become a target of the trolls for what they choose to wear, and how they choose to look in their photos. Esha Gupta, Malaika Arora, and Mouni Roy among many actors have been subjected to online trolling in the past.