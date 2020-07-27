Actor Amitabh Bachchan has made another tweet while still being admitted to the Nanavati Hospital for the treatment of COVID-19. The actor took to Twitter on Sunday night to remember his father Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan and revealed how he recites a few lines from his poem every day to give himself company during nights. Bachchan said that he feels lonely at the hospital and misses his father. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Writes 'Help me God' in Latest Tweet, Tells Fans That Their Love is His Strength

Along with the note, the actor also shared a throwback video of himself looking at a book of poems with a voiceover of one of his father’s poems in the background titled ‘Hai Andheri Raat Par Diva Jalana Kab Mana Hai’. Here’s what the Bachchan’s tweet read, “T 3606 – Babuji ki kavita ke kuch pal. Woh isi tarah gaya karte the kavi sammelan mein. Hospital ke akelepan mein unki bohot yaad aati hai, aur unhi ke shabdon se apni sooni raaton ko aabad karta hoon (Some moments of my father’s poem. He used to sing exactly like this at poets’ gatherings. I miss him a lot in the loneliness of the hospital and his words help me add liveliness to these silent nights) Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Lashes Out at a News Channel After Fake Report of Him Testing Negative For COVID-19

Big is admitted to the hospital for the last two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya are also at the same hospital after contracting the virus. The rest of the family members namely Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, and her kids Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli have been asked to home quarantine themselves until new tests are done in a few days to rule out the further possibility of catching the infection.

Bachchan keeps informing his fans about his latest health updates through Twitter. In a tweet earlier, he denied the rumours of him being tested negative for the virus after a news channel aired the same. The legendary actor took to Twitter to call out the news channel and mention that it was a piece of fake news, and that he was still at the hospital fighting the virus.