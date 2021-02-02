In a sweet gesture, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal was seen happy on Tuesday after his fan named Harshita met her favourite actor at Indore airport. She brought samosa and jalebi for the Uri actor and even kept the meet a secret from her parents. Expressing his gratitude and love for Harshita, he took to Instagram to post a selfie with a samosa in his hand. He can be seen flaunting his smile, clad in a grey hoodie and a pair of sunglasses. Also Read - Throwback Tuesday! When Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Cycled Through Streets of Mumbai

He wrote, “Kaha tha nahi kha paunga, par raha nahi gaya. There you go Harshita (@vickyyismylifeline)! Happy to have a fan who knows I’m perpetually hungry. Mummy Pappa ko bina bataye airport milne aa gayi saath mein samose jalebi lekar. (Aunty Uncle gussa mat karna agar padh lo toh ) Lots of love to you! Indore ke samose waise kamaal hain yaar.” Also Read - Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu Introduces Her Character Savi Who Ends Up On 'Crazy Ride'

Vicky recently shared the first look from his upcoming film “The Immortal Ashwatthama”. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is expected to go on floors later this year.

The actor will also be seen as Aurangzeb in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial “Takht”. The historical drama revolves around Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, and their fight for the throne.

With inputs from IANS!