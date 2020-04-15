Amid coronavirus lockdown, celebrities are themselves doing all the household work and they often share it on social media. Actor Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a picture where husband-actor Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya are helping her in the household work. In the photo, the father-daughter duo can be seen sitting and peeling off the peas and it is the best thing on the internet you will see today. Also Read - Soha Ali Khan Shares Hilarious Video of Hubby Dancing, Says 'Losing weight or losing mind?'

Sharing the picture of cutest little helper, she captioned it, “It’s just a ‘matar’ of time #lockdown #stayhome #staysafe #twopeasinapod @khemster2. (sic).” Also Read - Soha Ali Khan Gives Fans Glimpse of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu 'Reaching For Stars' And Our Wednesday is Made!

Take a look at the photo here:



While staying home, Soha is making most of her time and spends it with daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal. Earlier, she shared a video of Kunal where he can be dancing hilarious. She captioned it, “Losing weight or losing mind?? @khemster2 #lockdown #day10.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Losing weight or losing mind?? @khemster2 #lockdown #day10 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Apr 3, 2020 at 5:40am PDT



A few days back, she also uploaded a picture where Soha can be seen sitting on a sofa and solving crossword puzzle while Inaaya looked outside the window.

View this post on Instagram Confined to our columns and rows #neveracrossword Day 4 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Mar 28, 2020 at 3:06am PDT



Both Soha and Kunal are dotting parents to a little munchkin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who has been paparazzi’s favourite celebrity kid since her birth. Soha and Kunal always keep fans updated about Inaaya’s adorable activities and keep flooding the Internet with her cute pictures.

Ten years after their movie, 99, hit the cinema screens, power jodi Soha and Kunal will be seen slaying together on the silver screen. Too happy to contain her excitement, the couple had shared the news with fans who were set on a frenzy instantly.

Apart from this, on the work front, Soha will be making her digital debut with a comedy series. She along with her husband Kunal Kemmu will co-produce untitled biopic of eminent lawyer and politician Ram Jethmalani.